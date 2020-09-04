Sam Ricketts impressed with Shrewsbury Town adjustments despite defeat

Town fell at the first hurdle in the Carabao Cup in a roller-coaster evening at an empty Riverside Stadium in the visitors' first competitive fixture in six months.

But Shrews delivered on Ricketts' message of being the great entertainers this season, as they put in an attacking performance full of goals, chances and expressive play.

Scott High and Rekeil Pyke, two of the five new summer signings to make their full debuts, netted for Salop, but it was a different story for another debutant, goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne, whose errors proved costly for two of Boro's goals.

"As a spectacle I think it was very entertaining," Ricketts said.

"But the main thing for me was we've asked the players to change and think differently, with a different mentality in how we want to play.

"And you can see the early stages of them buying into it. Can we do it? You've seen that we can.

"The line-up was similar to last year's, Scotty High and Riki (Pyke) coming in and the players have performed a much different style to a very, very good standard.

"We've scored three good goals, conceded at least two which we should've stopped and the two others I'm disappointed with as well."

High's 25-yard screamer put Town into the lead before the Championship side went 3-1 up through Marvin Johnson and an Ashley Fletcher brace either side of the break, Burgoyne errors gifting the first and third goals.

Jason Cummings finished well to make it 3-2 before Marcus Tavernier's deflected effort had Neil Warnock's men 4-2 ahead. Pyke finished to round off a stunning 19-pass move late on but Shrews could not force a remarkable equaliser.

Ricketts added: "I hope so, you can see an intent in what we're trying to do. We have to keep going,

"We have to brush up at the other end but it was an excellent sign of intent."

Aaron Pierre missed the game after not training for the last couple of days, Ricketts confirmed.