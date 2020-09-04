Middlesbrough v Shrewsbury Town: Scott High looking for strong Salop start

High, the teenage Huddersfield Town midfielder who has joined Shrewsbury on loan for the 2020/21 season, played a key role in helping former loan side Concord through an extra time quarter-final victory over Royston Town in March, writes Lewis Cox.

Instead, the energetic 19-year-old – who yesterday described himself as a box-to-box midfielder – is likely to make his first start as a senior pro for Sam Ricketts’ Town at Championship Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup first round tonight.

Most will forgive High, from Dewsbury in West Yorkshire, keeping a keen eye out for the Beach Boys’ result against Halesowen Town tomorrow.

But the midfielder, who was given his Terriers debut from the bench in July, has his full focus on impressing at Montgomery Waters Meadow in what he hopes is his breakthrough year as a professional.

High surely could have resumed his loan in the National League South, or perhaps stepped up a level this season, but his determination to better himself meant that when Ricketts and his former Huddersfield youth coach Dean Whitehead came calling, it was a ‘no-brainer’.

“When Deano was at Huddersfield he was a massive part of my development,” High said.

“I feel like I became a better player when Deano was coaching so it was a no-brainer that when he got the first-team role here – if they wanted me – then I’d come here.”

High, who joined Huddersfield’s academy set-up aged eight, added: “I really enjoyed my time at Concord.

Advertising

“It was my first time playing men’s football week in week out and we had a really good result in the cup and they are playing in the semi-final tomorrow, hopefully they can get through to the final and play at Wembley which they’ve all dreamed of.

“There were great staff there, I really enjoyed it, but I think it was time to really push myself and get into the league, to League One and then hopefully next season the Championship.”

High has already shown an impressive engine and fitness levels in Town’s pre-season friendly – as well as netting a fine strike at Burnley last weekend.

He was made captain of Huddersfield’s under-19s and feels he possesses leadership qualities despite his tender years.

Advertising

High resisted the temptation to stay in under-23s football and instead wants to show he can make an impact in league football.

“I think it improved me massively,” he said of his previous loan. “I was playing under-19s and 23s at Huddersfield and it didn’t feel I was getting what I needed to become a better player.

“I went down to Concord, about a four-hour trip there for every game. It was a bit different but I learned a lot.

“I’ll give 100 per cent in every game and try to give everything for the team. Hopefully I’ll try to chip in with a few goals, like the Burnley goal.

“But you’ll never see me not give 100 per cent, that’s the main thing.

“To be honest I didn’t know I had it (the goal) in my locker! But I’m definitely working on it.”

Town boss Ricketts, who is likely to name High in midfield this evening with Ollie Norburn (knee) and Josh Vela (suspension) unavailable, has backed the youngster to make an impression.

High is part of Town’s competitive midfield ranks. As well as Norburn and Vela, there is Dave Edwards, Sean Goss and Brad Walker all competing for three positions.

The youngster has been taken by the standard in training, led by Shrews’ new first-team coach Whitehead.

He added: “The standard is really good. Deano and the players bring the tempo, so it’s always sharp.

“All the players are up for it and everyone wants to win. It’s a really competitive environment when we’re training because everyone wants to get the best out of each other.

“You’re never guaranteed your spot when you come to League One and the Championship.

“You’ve always got to fight every week and in training to get into the team and try to stay in.”