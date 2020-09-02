Bernard McNally urges Shrewsbury to go on the attack

Town boss Sam Ricketts has the first opportunity to see his team’s new style and shape in competitive action on Friday evening as Shrews begin the new season at Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.

Ricketts has promised a more front-foot and attack-minded side this term and Town have looked to get more bodies in the box, and caught the eye with a high press, in their warm-up matches. Ex-midfielder McNally believes the new formation will work in Town’s favour in the upcoming campaign – and feels the wide forwards will particularly help Shrewsbury when they spring forward on the counter attack.

“The game has evolved so much in the last five years. When I was playing and managing I never used to like 4-3-3,” said former Northern Ireland international McNally.

“The simple reason was when I played it the front three would just stand out wide and not track back and do their defensive duties.

“People have to realise at times 4-3-3 can become a 4-5-1 when it has to. But the counter-attacks you can play can be a massive positive. I’m pleased Sam has made that change because over the last five, six, seven years I’ve really liked the 4-3-3 system.

“He’s probably thought we’ve got to go out to get points and win games. He’s thought ‘we’ll give it a go this year’ and hopefully those he’s brought in can adapt to it and make Shrewsbury a better side.”