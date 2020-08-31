Shrewsbury Town being patient over Ollie Norburn rehab

The midfielder has spent the last six months recovering from a serious knee injury, which required surgery on his patella tendon in February.

Norburn, 27, has been training with his Town team-mates since the club returned to Sundorne Castle at the beginning of the month but is yet to feature in any of Shrewsbury’s behind-closed-doors practice matches.

Boss Sam Ricketts admitted Town are treating Norburn’s return from injury with caution. The skipper is not yet in full-contact training, meaning he could be a doubt for Shrews’ big kick-off at Middlesbrough at Friday tea time.

“Norbs is still recovering from his nasty injury, still recuperating doing different elements of training without being in full contact training,” said Ricketts.

“It’s one we’re keen to make sure he’s right when he’s back. That when he is back he is back fully as opposed to having any niggles or complications going forward.

“We’ve got to take a little bit longer to make sure he’s right and 100 per cent when back.”

Norburn is one of a number of central midfield options available for three positions in Ricketts 4-3-3 system this season.

New recruit Scott High, on loan from Huddersfield, has bolstered the pack that includes the likes of senior players, Dave Edwards, Josh Vela and Brad Walker.

But Ricketts is expected to be in the market for another option in that department, as the domestic transfer window remains open until October 16.

Town are likely to look to replace the athleticism and running power lost in midfield with the departure of Josh Laurent, who left for Championship Reading on a free transfer.

Despite that, and couple of serious injuries in recent years, skipper Norburn is still seen as a leading figure in Ricketts’ plans for the new season. The Town boss believes his captain is one of the star midfielders in League One and will be central to Shrewsbury enjoying a strong campaign.