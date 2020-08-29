Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury Town claim pre-season win over Burnley

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Quickfire early goals from Scott High and Shaun Whalley earned Shrewsbury Town an impressive 2-1 win at Premier League Burnley.

Sam Ricketts (AMA)

The warm-up game, played at the Clarets’ Barnfield Training Centre, was a final opportunity for Sam Ricketts’ side to get minutes under their belt before Friday’s kick-off at Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.

High, Town’s midfield loan signing from Huddersfield, netted his first goal for the club with a volley to put the visitors ahead after barely 10 minutes against a Burnley side packed full of Premier League stars including Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Chris Wood.

Shrews were rampant and Whalley doubled their advantage almost instantly.

Sean Dyche’s men pulled a goal back midway through the first period as Wood concerted a penalty.

Burnley were also facing Mike Jackson’s Tranmere at their training base and split their squad into two.

And the two early strikes were enough for Salop to claim the victory, their most eye-catching of the pre-season schedule.

New loan signing Marlon Fossey was involved in the Town party that made the journey to Lancashire.

Town starting XI: Burgoyne; Love, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre, Golbourne; Walker, High, Vela; Cummings, Udoh, Whalley.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News