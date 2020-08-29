Shrewsbury Town claim pre-season win over Burnley

The warm-up game, played at the Clarets’ Barnfield Training Centre, was a final opportunity for Sam Ricketts’ side to get minutes under their belt before Friday’s kick-off at Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.

High, Town’s midfield loan signing from Huddersfield, netted his first goal for the club with a volley to put the visitors ahead after barely 10 minutes against a Burnley side packed full of Premier League stars including Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Chris Wood.

Shrews were rampant and Whalley doubled their advantage almost instantly.

Sean Dyche’s men pulled a goal back midway through the first period as Wood concerted a penalty.

Burnley were also facing Mike Jackson’s Tranmere at their training base and split their squad into two.

And the two early strikes were enough for Salop to claim the victory, their most eye-catching of the pre-season schedule.

New loan signing Marlon Fossey was involved in the Town party that made the journey to Lancashire.

Town starting XI: Burgoyne; Love, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre, Golbourne; Walker, High, Vela; Cummings, Udoh, Whalley.