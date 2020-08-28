Sam Ricketts is looking to add quality at Shrewsbury Town

It has been almost a month since the Montgomery Waters Meadow club swooped to make three signings in one day – their only new recruits of the summer so far.

But Town are thought to be closing in on more additions as Ricketts looks to bolster his options before Shrewsbury’s season kicks off a week this evening at Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup, with the league season starting eight days later on September 12.

“I’m still looking for quality, ultimately, over everything else,” Ricketts said. “If you get those quality additions then they can certainly make a big difference to the team and squad.”

Asked if he was confident of bringing genuine League One quality to the club, the boss replied: “I hope so, that’s always the dilemma.

“I’m very specific on getting players who I think can add to us. I’m about as confident as I can be without guaranteeing it.

“When you are going after quality players a number of sides, not only in our league but leagues above, are interested. You need a bit of luck to go your way.”

Ricketts has revealed he wants new faces in both full-back positions to compete with Donald Love and Scott Golbourne, with academy graduate Ryan Sears seen as a centre-back option, where he has been deployed in Shrews’ pre-season friendlies.

The Salop chief is also in the market for a first-choice goalkeeper and is also thought to want more options in midfield and up front.

Town play one more pre-season practice match, again behind closed doors, before they begin their campaign at the Riverside next Friday.