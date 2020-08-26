Shrewsbury Town fans will be able to iFollow all the action

Town fans are unlikely to catch a glimpse of their blue and amber side until October at the earliest, when the government are set to ease restrictions on attending live sporting events.

But the EFL and broadcasters Sky Sports have agreed that all fixtures not shown live on Sky can be made available for supporters to watch from the comfort of their own homes for just £10.

Season ticket holders will have access to stream home matches on the club’s iFollow service for free as part of their season ticket terms under the temporary new framework.

The match-by-match service is also available for away League One clashes when Sam Ricketts’ side are on the road, at the same cost of £10.

Town fans can also tune in to their side’s 2020/21 curtain-raiser in the Carabao Cup at Middlesbrough next Friday, kick-off 5.30pm.

First round ties can also be purchased on a match pass basis for £10.

Home clubs are understood to receive a chunk of the £10 paid to stream matches by supporters, therefore helping them survive with very few income streams. Shrewsbury hope to be among the first professional clubs in the country to welcome supporters back into home matches at a reduced capacity.

The club are working on preparing their Meadow home in the hope of being a government pilot scheme to supporters returning to the action.

EFL chief executive David Baldwin said: “There is no argument that attending live matches is what the league, its clubs and fans want to see and, clearly, the overriding objective is to get supporters back into stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so.

“In the meantime, this framework allows our clubs, if they so wish, to reward their most loyal supporters by providing what we hope is only short-term access to watch their matches.”

Town’s trip to face AFC Wimbledon in League One on Saturday, October 17, will take place at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, formerly Loftus Road, home of Queens Park Rangers.

The Dons will contest their home fixtures at the Championship club until construction on their new stadium, back on Plough Lane, is complete, with an scheduled date of October 25.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper coach Brian Jensen has taken up a coaching role at non-league Alsager Town’s academy, alongside his responsibilities at Town.