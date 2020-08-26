Shrewsbury Town close in on more captures

The Shrewsbury boss suggested that he is looking to recruit in the full-back positions, to bolster his options in that department.

Town unveiled their three signings so far this summer on the same day, more than three weeks ago, and new additions are thought to be close to checking in with the 2020/21 kick-off just nine days away.

The boss also confirmed he will be bringing in another goalkeeper to compete with Harry Burgoyne and youngster Cameron Gregory.

“We’re progressing. These things can take a while and then, likewise when we signed three, they can all be close together,” Ricketts said.

“It’s the same sort of scenario. We’re trying to make sure who we sign is good, not just for now or the new week or two, but going forward.

“It’s always quality. I’d rather take my time and get the right players than rush and get wrong ones.

“Hopefully we will be able to tick a few more over the line very shortly, hopefully so anyway.

“The squad is good, with a very good base and we’re trying to add quality.”

Midfielder Scott High, winger Josh Daniels and forward Rekeil Pyke have so far checked into Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The boss added: “There are some positions we are light in at the minute, full-back obviously, we only have one left-back and one right-back, there’s no prizes for guessing we’re looking to recruit there.

“There are other areas we need more bodies. But also quality bodies.”

Asked of the style of full-back he is chasing, Ricketts explained: “I’ll end up with full-backs who can end up as wing-back as well. They will still be dynamic, have to get up and down the pitch to support attack and obviously need to defend as your main job.”

Town were beaten 5-1 at Stoke’s training ground in a behind-closed-doors friendly yesterday. A Daniel Udoh penalty gave a young Town side a 1-0 win over Wolves under-23s at the New Bucks Head last night.