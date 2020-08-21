Friday night football to start the season for Shrewsbury Town at Middlesbrough in Carabao Cup

Both Sam Ricketts' and Neil Warnock's sides will get their competitive seasons under way with the Riverside Stadium tie, which is a 5.30pm kick-off.

The tie takes place over an international weekend. Championship side Boro did have the option to bring the fixture, initially scheduled for September 5, forward to the weekend of August 29 if they wanted.

But it has been decided the clash, Town's first at Boro since 2016 and the first ever meeting between the clubs in the competition, will take place on Friday evening.

It will be played to a conclusion, with extra time and penalties if required.

Shrewsbury's League One campaign gets up and running eight days later at Portsmouth, without supporters, on September 12.

Should Town progress in the Carabao Cup, then second, third and fourth round fixtures would take place on midweeks throughout September.