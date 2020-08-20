Shrewsbury Town unveil new away kit for 2020/21 season

The shirt has purple trim around the back of the collar and top of the sleeves and features a subtle dotted pattern throughout.

It is modelled on last season's popular third kit, which was also white and purple, and the club say they decided for a similar design for the upcoming campaign due to popular demand.

Admiral are again the manufacturers and long-serving supporters Shropshire Homes are the main sponsor.

Chief executive Brian Caldwell said: "The club were very much aware of the popularity of last year’s third kit which was manufactured for the first team only last season.

"We received many requests to make this shirt available to supporters. Not only have we accepted this request but we have worked with Admiral to tweak the quality and appearance of the shirt to make a shirt that everyone can be proud of."

The new kit, which was well received by fans online, is available for pre-order from Monday, August 24.