Set-pieces on the money, impressive cameos, 4-3-3 – what caught the eye in Shrewsbury Town friendly win

It could yet be some time before supporters are allowed the chance to see their side in action, but Town showed some encouraging signs in dispatching of Southern League Central outfit.

A truer reflection will come against League Two side Walsall in the next warm-up game on Friday.

Here, we pick out five things we noticed from Shrewsbury’s first friendly that permitted press to attend.

1. Set-pieces

Town’s first two goals, scored either time of half-time by defenders Aaron Pierre and Ryan Sears, came from Josh Vela and Sean Goss corners, respectively.

This will come as comforting news for Salop fans, who want to see their side more resourceful in that department, particularly with giant targets like Pierre and Ethan Ebanks-Landell to aim for.

Dave Edwards was unfortunate to see his trademark headed effort saved before Sears’ goal, while Jason Cummings was ready to pounce. Bodies in the box and good delivery bodes well.

2. Shirt numbers

Advertising

A moot point, perhaps, but sometimes numbers can have a meaning behind them. And there were a couple of number changes of note.

Midfielder Vela has switched from 20 to 10, left by Fejiri Okenabirhie. Ten is generally taken by an attacking, creative player, perhaps hinting at an advanced midfield role for Vela this term.

Goss has moved away from 22 and taken Omar Beckles’ six, a number for a deep-lying midfield playmaker.

3. New boys

Advertising

Winger Josh Daniels was left out after his scoring cameo against Bala in the previous friendly but Scott High and Rekeil Pyke both had a runout.

And the pair caught the eye at first glance. Huddersfield loanee High, 19, who started as one of three midfielders, showed a real engine and enthusiasm in breaking lines and in disciplined defensive work.

Forward Pyke, acquired from the Terriers on a three-year deal, certainly looks a handful. He is quick – Ricketts reckons the speediest in Town’s squad – and also cuts a powerful figure, at times flying past Nuneaton bodies with ease. His one decent chance late on was kept out, but Barnett converted the rebound.

4. Formation and style

As against Bala, Town lined up in a 4-3-3, moving away from a five-man defence with wing-backs and backing up Ricketts’ suggestion of a more attacking, front-footed, pace-filled side.

Cummings played as an inside right forward, with Barnett a more traditional winger, offering more width, on the left with Daniel Udoh a powerful centre-point and the tandem worked well, albeit against limited opposition.

The empty New Bucks Head, with staff positioned on the same side as the press box, allowed us to hear shouts from the management. Ricketts was regularly heard shouting ‘drive’ to his players, calling for more pace to attacks.

The proof will be in the pudding against better quality opposition.

5. Competitive

While a step three non-league club and clearly limited in some departments, Nuneaton were no mugs and scored a decent equaliser before half-time – albeit one that would disappoint Salop’s defence.

The friendly was a step up in tempo from the Bala contest. Pierre picked up an early booking for a foul that riled Nuneaton. Ricketts will be pleased with the physical element of the exercise.