Former Shrewsbury Town target Conor McAleny makes switch to League Two Oldham

Lively attacker McAleny, 28, caught the eye in his brief spell on loan at Salop from League One rivals Fleetwood last season, having moved to Montgomery Waters Meadow in January.

The former Everton youngster was a free agent this summer after his contract at The Cod Army expired.

And Ricketts admitted a couple of weeks ago that Shrewsbury were interested in bringing the attacker back to the Meadow on a permanent basis.

But McAleny has instead made the move to join the fourth tier Latics, closer to his north west home. He has penned a one-year deal with the Boundary Park club, managed by former Liverpool winger Harry Kewell.

McAleny joins Bobby Grant, another ex-Town man, having just checked in at Oldham. Grant has joined on loan from Wrexham.

The winger did not score in his loan at Shrewsbury, where he managed five league appearances before the coronavirus shutdown.

But he impressed with some direct performances and eye for a shot at goal, none more so than on his blue and amber debut at Rochdale. The former Everton prospect has also impressed on loan at Oxford, Wigan and Kilmarnock.