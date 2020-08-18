Shrewsbury Town reveal details in bid to get fans back

The club hope to get the green light on permission to be one of the pilots in supporters’ safe return.

The government says there is a view to reopening competition venues for sports fans’ from October 1, with social distancing measures in place.

But pilot schemes are under way in other sports, such as the recent snooker World Championship final, and reports suggest that, if pilots are successful, fans may return to football stadia sooner.

And Shrewsbury have detailed the changes that will take place at Montgomery Waters Meadow, should they receive the go-ahead to welcome back fans.

The club’s chief executive Brian Caldwell, safety officer and supporter liaison officers attended a virtual Safety Advisory Group meeting, alongside representatives from Shropshire Council, The Sports Ground Safety Authority and the Police.

The presence of away fans is unlikely, as the club will require all four stands to satisfy season ticket and Sovereign Club members. The Meadow’s reduced capacity will be around 2,500-3,000 spectators (25-30 per cent).

Season ticket holders will unlikely sit in their own seat, to enable social distancing and accommodate ‘bubbles’. Match specific tickets must be obtained, by season ticket holders as a priority, then on a first come, first served basis.

There will be minimal use of turnstiles and concourses with catering units moved and entry via the corner of the stadium, as well as new fencing and gates between Lidl and the Community Hub.

All supporters will be required to adhere to a code of conduct, which will be published at a later date.