Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts hopes to see new style on show

Salop face the non-league step three outfit in their second friendly of the pre-season schedule, which will again be behind closed doors.

Boss Ricketts has signalled his intentions for a more pacy, front-footed Shrewsbury side in the upcoming season and is looking to see glimpses of that against Boro tonight.

Town were 3-0 winners against Bala Town in their first friendly, last week, with Jason Cummings, youngster Charlie Caton and new recruit Josh Daniels on target. “The players hadn’t played 11 v 11 for four or five months,” Ricketts said of his side returning to action.

“First and foremost it’s about getting into the rhythm of playing. Being back on the pitch, sizes, playing your position. That’s the main thing.

“Then you’re trying to see the key little bits of detail about how we want to play, what we want to do.

“We saw that in the early stages the other day which was very encouraging.”

It was a family affair for highly-rated Caton, 17, last week. The Town academy striker’s goal against Bala coming against the side managed by his dad Colin.

Caton has been training with Town’s first team since the new year after scoring more than 20 goals for the under-18s last season. He has caught the eye with some ruthless displays for the academy and could get another chance to impress tonight.

Advertising

“He’s a young lad we brought to first-team training towards the end of last season.

Ricketts added: “He took the step up and was looking good. We’ve come back and he’s been part of us. He’s still young, improving and developing really well. Young players at this club get chances.

“Is it going to be one where he goes out (on loan) and gets games because we don’t have a reserves or under-23 side to make sure he’s learning, developing and playing men’s football, as well as training with us.”