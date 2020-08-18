Former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Joe Hart completes move to Spurs

The 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal after leaving Burnley at the end of the season.

Hart is expected provide back-up for number one Hugo Lloris at Spurs.

Shrewsbury-born former Town goalkeeper, who was the subject of an enquiry from Shrews boss Sam Ricketts earlier this summer, came through the academy ranks at his hometown club before leaving for Manchester City in 2006.

The move helps Jose Mourinho’s side fill the homegrown quota allocation.

Hart, 33, failed to appear in the Premier League for the Clarets last season. He's won 75 caps for England, having represented the nation in one World Cup and two European Championships.

During 12 years at Manchester City, Hart won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup.

Hart fell out of favour at the Etihad Stadium after Pep Guardiola's arrival in 2016 and had loan spells at Torino and West Ham.

He joined Burnley in 2018 and made 24 appearances but was behind Nick Pope last term.