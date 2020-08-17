Menu

Advertising

Joe Hart is poised to join Tottenham Hotspur

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Joe Hart is poised to join Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on a two-year deal, according to reports.

Shrewsbury-born goalkeeper Joe Hart is set to sign for Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur

The Shrewsbury-born former Town goalkeeper, who was the subject of an enquiry from Shrews boss Sam Ricketts earlier this summer, was a free agent after leaving Burnley.

And Hart is set to check in at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he will compete with Hugo Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga for the No.1 shirt.

Hart, who came through the academy ranks at his hometown club before leaving for Manchester City in 2006, also helps Jose Mourinho’s side fill the homegrown quota allocation. Hart, 33, failed to appear in the Premier League for the Clarets last season.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News