Joe Hart is poised to join Tottenham Hotspur

The Shrewsbury-born former Town goalkeeper, who was the subject of an enquiry from Shrews boss Sam Ricketts earlier this summer, was a free agent after leaving Burnley.

And Hart is set to check in at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he will compete with Hugo Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga for the No.1 shirt.

Hart, who came through the academy ranks at his hometown club before leaving for Manchester City in 2006, also helps Jose Mourinho’s side fill the homegrown quota allocation. Hart, 33, failed to appear in the Premier League for the Clarets last season.