Dave Edwards: Be inspired by Shrewsbury rivals

The Pontesbury midfielder has returned to training at Sundorne and talked up Town’s ambitions for the upcoming League One season, which kicks off on September 12.

Having watched Coventry being crowned champions this summer – albeit after the standings were decided on a points-per-game method – before Wycombe overcame the odds to win promotion via the play-offs, Edwards sees no reason why his hometown club cannot follow suit and reach the Championship.

Former Wales international Edwards, 34, feels that with a few more tweaks in the transfer window, Sam Ricketts’ side can be promotion challengers next season.

“I always want to finish as high as possible,” Edwards said. “I never go into a league season just wanting to survive.

“I really believe we can be up and around those top positions. You see teams last year up in the play-offs that got promoted, the likes of Wycombe and Coventry – there’s no reason we can’t be one of those teams.

“As a football club we’re similar, the infrastructure is fantastic, it’s just about performances on the pitch.

“I do feel we’ve got a squad getting built – obviously we need a few more players – capable of competing at that top end.

“I’d love to have some success with Shrewsbury Town and I’ll be doing everything I can in and around the training ground and football pitch, as the other lads will, to finish as high as possible. I do believe that can be up in the top six.”

Town trained over the weekend in preparation for tomorrow’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Nuneaton Borough.