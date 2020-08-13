Sam Ricketts hints at a new Shrewsbury Town approach

The Shrews boss insists his side must be adaptable if they are going to be successful.

Having become accustomed to a three-man defence with wing-backs, Ricketts did begin to look at more attack-minded systems before the Covid-19 shutdown.

And the boss says Shrews will be ‘trying a different way’ in a bid to score more goals, while maintaining his side should be able to interchange between styles and formations.

“We still have to take the club forward,” Ricketts said.

“Last year was cut short and it may have dampened the season. It was the second-best finish for 25 or 30 years. We had an amazing FA Cup run.

“Yet we’re still not satisfied, we still want to improve again and take another step forward.

“With that is analysing what we can do next. It’s all gone on and now it’s our job to try to get it into the players for when the season starts.”

The boss added: “Any good side has to be adaptable. We’ve been very successful with three at the back, it has proved very beneficial for us.

“And now we’re trying a slightly different way which means we can always interchange between the two.

“We will go with what we believe will give us the very best chance on any given match day.”

Ricketts does not expect to invite trialists to train with Town during pre-season, to help his squad stay safe in their ‘bubble’ rather than mix with outsiders.

One goalkeeper pictured in training is Hereford’s Brandon Hall, who has been training with Town for around a year to help make up the numbers in training.