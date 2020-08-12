Sam Ricketts targeting the desirables for Shrewsbury Town

Boss Sam Ricketts has so far added three new recruits to his blue and amber ranks and the Welshman has revealed he is looking for players of a younger age to move to Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Teenager Scott High has joined on loan from Huddersfield, while Rekeil Pyke, 22, and Josh Daniels, 24, have penned three and two-year deals respectively.

Ricketts has prioritised handing long-term contracts out to players he believes can progress while moving the club forward.

“We have a profile that we like to recruit from, what suits the club and how we want to work,” explained Town boss Ricketts.

“We want hungry players, who are generally younger. We want our signings to be athletic and of an age where they can be very good for the club and progress with us and become assets.

“That’s one of the big things, we’ve tried to create assets who are desirable for other clubs.

“We want that even more. More than we’ve got now, certainly.”

While League One rivals moved quickly to make their first additions of the summer, Town fans were made to wait until last Monday before Shrewsbury swooped for their trio of signings.

There are a number of factors behind a different transfer market this year, which extends until October 5 for international signings and October 16 for domestic deals.

“There’s a lot of reasons behind it,” he said before the completion of Town’s opening summer business. “If there’s a desirable player you want, the player might not want to commit yet because it’s still early in the transfer time period.

“You can’t really take the date into account, we are where we are. It’s still early.

“If you are trying to buy a player, they’ll be thinking that the Championship has only just finished, maybe they will try to bid for a player we quite like.

“With revenue like it is at the minute, players have been on furlough, if you are to sign anyone they can’t be on furlough. There’s a few factors.

“But there’s no concern. As and when the time’s right, and the right players become available, we’ll certainly add them to the squad.”

Meanwhile, reports north of the border state Town are keen on another move for former loan star Greg Docherty from Rangers.

They suggest the midfielder, who opted for Hibernian over Salop in January, is a prime target for recently-relegated League One new-boys Hull City.