Shrewsbury Town gearing up for return

Sam Ricketts’ side have been away due to the coronavirus shutdown since March 14, but are heading back to Sundorne Castle for a six-week pre-season period from Monday. Town have had four months’ worth of contribution from the government job retention scheme, which has been pivotal given the loss of income at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The government scheme pays 80 per cent of salaries – capped at £2,500 per month and £576 per week – which Shrewsbury have been topping up to 100 per cent. In most cases the club have been topping up far more than just 20 per cent.

All players and club staff have been on furlough aside from a skeleton group of staff including Ricketts and chief executive Brian Caldwell.

And Shrewsbury will be assessing how new-look training will play out, with players avoiding the gym and restaurant areas, while following government and FA guidelines.

Not being permitted in those areas is likely to significantly reduce the time players spend at Sundorne, which is a factor the club have to assess when bringing between 25 and 35 players and coaching staff off furlough.

However, the majority of Shrewsbury’s club staff will remain on furlough to help the League One club save as much crucial funds in a challenging period.

Safety officer Lawrence Ellerby is among relevant club staff brought back to work to help Shrewsbury prepare for the September 12 League One start date.

Ellerby is playing an important role in planning both training and ensuring that the Meadow is compliant with social distancing guidelines.