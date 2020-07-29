Shrewsbury keeping an eye on Cameron Gregory

Gregory, 20, is well thought of at Montgomery Waters Meadow and is one of two senior keepers to pen new deals over the summer, alongside Harry Burgoyne.

The former Wolves academy prospect, who graduated from Town’s youth ranks in 2018, has made the first-team bench on a number of occasions but is yet to make his senior bow.

And boss Sam Ricketts, who says he is in the market to add at least one more goalkeeper to his ranks, has talked up the youngster’s chances of progressing in the senior game.

“He’s got some raw attributes that give him a great chance of progressing and doing well,” Ricketts said.

“He went out on loan last year and has progressed in my time at the club.

“We’re keen to keep that progression going and see how he continues to improve over the next year or two.”

Gregory spent up to the Christmas period on loan at Kidderminster Harriers last season, his highest level of competitive action after a series of non-league loans.

He played 13 games for the Aggborough side in a bid for senior experience and Town rated the young 6ft 3in goalkeeper highly enough to offer him a new two-year deal, with the option of a third.

It is thought Gregory will likely be loaned out for more experience next season, with Ludlow-born Burgoyne fighting it out with a new goalkeeping addition for Shrews’ No.1 shirt.

Meanwhile, midfielder Josh Laurent has completed his switch to Championship side Reading. The 25-year-old, who was out of contract and offered new terms by Town, penned a two-year deal with the Royals and moves on a free transfer.