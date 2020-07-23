Shrewsbury Town fans’ return will ease the cash strain

The government has suggested that supporters could be permitted into stadia from October, by which time clubs like Shrewsbury may have missed out on more vital matchday income, should the league season begin, as expected, on September 12.

Shrewsbury Town and other lower league clubs feeling the financial strain of the Covid-19 pandemic are desperately hoping for a fan presence when league action returns.

There was suggestion of allowing a reduced capacity, and the government are to assess how pilot events with reduced crowds in other sports, including cricket and snooker, fare before finalising a decision.

“Financially it is imperative that we get fans back as soon as possible – so long as it’s safe to do so,” said Davis.

“All the way along the club have made sure what they do is right for the safety of players and fans.

“I’m confident they wouldn’t do anything to put people at risk, but financially it is so important that we get fans back into the ground.”

Davis, who as part of the club’s supporters’ parliament helped bring safe standing to Montgomery Waters Meadow, is concerned about the lasting impact that empty stadiums could have on lower league clubs battling to stay afloat.

He said: “This has been going on for so long that it’s starting to have an effect on the finances of even clubs like Shrewsbury, who are so well run.

“It’s really worrying for the other clubs that aren’t as well run.

“The big issue is if we start the season without fans, what the implications are for season ticket holders?

“I know the club and EFL have been discussing streaming games to fans and season ticket holders.

“But without any matchday income, no additional fans, catering, sponsorship, hospitality, all the stuff behind the scenes, that will really hurt clubs up and down the country.

“It’s important we get fans in league games as quickly as we can.”

Shrewsbury have issued several recommendations to EFL bosses ahead of tomorrow’s meeting, where a decision could be made on the start date for the 2020/21 season.

The club have suggested that the league season is pushed back until October, with domestic cup fixtures such as the Leasing.com Trophy and Carabao Cup played from September 12 as pilot matches with fewer fans in attendance.

Davis has backed the idea, adding that it could be useful period to brings players up to speed.

Town manager Sam Ricketts has pencilled in a return to training for Monday, August 3, assuming the September 12 restart date is rubber-stamped.

Players have been away from training since mid-March and a return will mean the Shrewsbury squad and staff will be brought off furlough leave, at further expense for the club with income scarce.

“We have discussed with Brian (Caldwell) having the Leasing.com Trophy and Carabao games in September, which would make sense,” Davis added.

“That would be like a mini pre-season for the players, it allows them to get a decent pre-season.

“The issue with pre-season is clubs playing clubs from different divisions. How does that affect things going into the season? If there are any Covid outbreaks at clubs you could find it spreads across multiple divisions.

“Using the Leasing,com and Carabao as a season-opener does make sense. Whether the sponsors will be happy with that is another matter, but we’re at a point where the sponsors have to suck it up a little bit.”