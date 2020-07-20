Shrewsbury Town are keen to taste action

The Welshman says Town are hungry to get back to training at Sundorne Castle, with EFL clubs to discover restart dates next Friday.

Shrewsbury, whose players and the majority of staff remain on furlough leave since the job retention scheme was put in place, have been apart since mid-March.

Ricketts feels the raft of Premier League and Championship football on offer to viewers since the top two divisions have restarted has accentuated Town's desire to return.

"Everyone involved with football is keen to get back," said Ricketts.

"When Premier League and Championship football came back, you speak to people and they love having it back on the TV to watch and for entertainment.

"I think everybody will be the same with Shrewsbury and League One when that gets back going again.

"I've enjoyed having football on the telly every day and maybe it's something that can continue afterwards, similarly to how they do in America."

Ricketts, meanwhile, insists having most of his backroom staff on furlough leave and unable to plan for when Shrewsbury training returns has not been difficult to him as manager.

The 38-year-old has been required to draft plans for several restart dates while EFL clubs have faced weeks and months of uncertainty as to when they can return and training begins in earnest for 20/21.

"I've been around football long enough to be able to plan and do everything else," added Ricketts, who has been working with Town chief executive Brian Caldwell in drawing up lists of transfer targets.

"But all the players in the EFL are on furlough and that's the way it'll remain until the EFL say so."