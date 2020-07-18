Fans hope for October return

Pilots will take place at selected cricket, horse racing and snooker events from August 1 with plans set to let fans back into stadiums from October 1.

The pilots will be used to ensure Covid-19 safety measures can be put in place properly before it is rolled out across the country. With no date set for the start of the 2020/21 football season, clubs have been left in limbo over future plans.

Shrewsbury Town released a statement last night, which read: “Following the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson’s announcement this morning STFC welcome the proposal to allow some kind of crowd into stadia from October.

“We still are yet to know in what capacity fans will be allowed back into stadia potentially from October, but the news is still encouraging and now gives us something official to work to in partnership with the SGSA, EFL and all relevant stakeholders.

“CEO Brian Caldwell has confirmed that this afternoon, following the Prime Minister’s announcement, he has since received an 85-page guidance document which is still in draft form from the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) in relation to ‘Planning for social distancing at football grounds’.

“This again is at the very early stages and requires sign off but still gives some promising signs that all the correct procedures are taking place to ensure fans can return to football safely in the not too distant future. The document received this afternoon will now be studied in detail by relevant club staff over the next few days in an effort to start to make plans to ensure the club is fully compliant with the new guidance once it is finalised and a return of supporters to the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

“In the meantime we will await further information and advice from the EFL, FA and government following the announcement today.

“With no date set as yet for the start of the League One 2020/21 season, we will continue to update everyone further as and when we receive further information.”

For Premier League clubs it is less of a concern, as they have been playing behind closed doors since mid-June, but Wolves boss Nuno is eager to have supporters back.

“We’ve missed the fans, so let’s hope and pray it is sooner than later,” he said. “It would be good for the game. It only makes sense for the fans to be present and enjoying their teams. The lack of fans has affected everything. I feel their absence.”