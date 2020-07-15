Shrewsbury Town to back League One salary cap

The spending limit is to be introduced at League One and Two level, should – as expected – it gain enough support from member clubs.

The aim of the cap, which will limit squad salaries to £2.5million in Shrewsbury’s League One, is to help lower-league clubs recover in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will also go some way to ensuring clubs spend within their means, to avoid another scenario which led to Bury’s expulsion from the EFL last summer.

The vote is understood to take place on July 29 and to be in effect for the 2020/21 season. Town chief executive Brian Caldwell told the Shropshire Star: “We would probably vote for it as it is probably the best time for football to try and be seen to be controlling costs in League One.

“However we do have some reservations, for example with clubs who budget well below the threshold and could actually push their budget and spend £2.5m even though they may not be able to afford it.

“That is of concern as it could potentially be another Bury, with teams with lower budgets overspending without any control.”

There was a meeting between EFL bosses and League One clubs last Friday to canvas opinion on the cap, with the vast majority in support.

Two clubs have made public their stance against the cap. Portsmouth CEO Mark Catlin called the decision an ‘absolute disgrace’ while Sunderland do not agree with a ‘hard and fast wage cap’, adding that sustainability is not about creating a level playing field.

Sunderland began last season with a wage bill of £10m, according to former executive director Charlie Methven.