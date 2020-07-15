Premier League and EFL transfer window to open July 27

Although a date for the new seasons has yet to be announced, this marks a step closer for clubs in League One and League Two as they look to return to action.

The window will close at 11pm on Monday, October 5 for international signings, while a deal has been made with the Premier League for an extended 'domestic-only window', allowing clubs to sign players from English clubs until 5pm on Friday, October 16.

That domestic extension allows both permanent and loan deals between Premier League and EFL clubs, however top tier teams cannot make deals with each other.

Any player signed by a club in the Championship play-offs will not be able to take part in the remaining games and is only available from the start of the 2020/21 season.

The the dates are 'subject to formal ratification' by FIFA.