Shrewsbury return date decision is delayed

EFL clubs were hopeful that a date would be confirmed by the end of this week after the league board met on Wednesday with the outcome of club surveys detailing their start date preferences.

Clubs were last week provided with surveys giving them the opportunity to elect either August 29 or September 12 as a preferred start date for the 2020/21 campaign.

Shrewsbury Town have voted for the latter date. Town want next season to begin on September 12 for financial reasons and the logistics surrounding supporters being allowed back in stadiums.

But the outcome has been delayed until July 24 due to the Premier League putting back their decision on next season.

The EFL are understood to be awaiting a fixed date from top-flight organisers before committing to their date.

Both governing bodies must work together to ensure schedules align, with the Carabao Cup one factor in that.

Shrewsbury voted for a September 12 restart so the football club can continue to take advantage of the government’s job retention furlough scheme, which all but a skeletal staff have been on for four months.

An earlier restart date would require players and staff off furlough earlier and the loss of financial assistance at a time when all businesses nationwide are feeling the financial strain of Covid-19.

Delaying next season’s launch also allows league bosses more time to work on the prospect of supporters being allowed into stadia at a reduced capacity.

Town and other League One and Two clubs are hopeful of some fan presence as gate receipts are a vital income stream.