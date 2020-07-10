Harry Burgoyne can grab starting spot at Shrewsbury Town

Burgoyne, who is from Ludlow, penned a new two-year deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow last month, with the option of a further year.

The former Wolves youngster, 23, checked into Shrewsbury in January, ending his 12-year association with the Molineux club. Burgoyne was back-up to loanee Max O’Leary and failed to make an appearance before the coronavirus ended the League One season in March.

Burgoyne has been joined by academy graduate Cameron Gregory, 20, in signing a new contract.

Ricketts said of Burgoyne: “He was looking very good in training. His attitude and professionalism was very, very good.

“That is always a great start. He’s got ability as well – unfortunately the season was cut short so we weren’t able to give him any game time, which would’ve been nice in the last few games.

“But he certainly did enough in training and with his character to warrant getting a new deal.”

Burgoyne made 10 Championship appearances for Wolves, the last of which was in May 2017. His other Football League experience is two League Two outings with Barnet in 2016/17.

The goalkeeper, who spent a period on loan at AFC Telford in 2015/16, broke his ankle at the beginning of a loan with League One Plymouth in 2018, meaning an immediate return to Wolves.

And former Wolves defender Ricketts has full confidence in Burgoyne’s ability.

“He’s certainly capable of doing so,” Ricketts said of Burgoyne being a League One regular. “If I didn’t think so then we certainly wouldn’t have been offering him a new deal.”

Sutton Coldfield-born Gregory, the highly-rated 6ft 3in academy graduate who signed his first pro deal in 2018, has been on a series of non-league loans, most recently impressing with Kidderminster Harriers in National League North last season.

But with Gregory likely to be loaned out again, Ricketts says he is looking to bring in at least one more goalkeeper.

“It’s good to get them in, they’re both young with good potential. I’m pleased to get them in the squad ready for next season,” he added.

“We won’t be going into the season with only two keepers, we will certainly be looking for one other keeper at least.”