Sam Ricketts: Summer business could be a slow burner for Shrewsbury Town

Town boss Ricketts suggested that League One play-off action and the conclusion of the Championship campaign has resulted in less clarity in how and when summer business will be conducted.

Matters are complicated further by the fact no start date for the 2020/21 campaign has been confirmed. Clubs will vote on either a start date of August 29 or September 12 next week.

On top of that, with season ticket sales well down on usual numbers at Montgomery Waters Meadow, clubs do not know what percentage of supporters – if any – will be permitted when third tier action does return.

“It’s slow to be fair,” said Ricketts. “Some teams are still playing, some in our league aren’t, but we don’t know where we’re at financially as a club.

“I don’t think any clubs do in the EFL at the minute. We don’t have any start date, no idea of crowds returning.

“We’re looking round. There’s some players we like and think can add to us, but at the minute we don’t even have the transfer window open so we can’t do anything.”

Ricketts has confirmed it will be evolution and not revolution with regard to his Shrewsbury squad this summer. It is the first summer in a number of years that the Town squad does not require wholesale changes, with key players tied down to deals.

Ricketts added on his hope for the window: “I think it’s too early to tell, but you’re hopeful of improving the team and squad every year and obviously that means bringing more quality in.

Advertising

“Recruitment is basically trying to identify targets. There’s no point identifying a target if they’re not available and you can’t get them. There’s so much to work through. But we’re working through all of these at all times.”

Meanwhile, popular former Shrewsbury loan striker Callum Lang is a target for Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell.

Reports north of the border say Motherwell, who finished third behind Celtic and Rangers last season, want to sign the striker permanently from Wigan.

Lang, 21, is said to be keen on the prospect of Europa League football at Fir Park. Wigan, who are in administration, may need to move on the striker, who scored three times in 22 games for Town last season.

Ricketts said there ‘nothing to report’ when asked whether Town were interested in Lang, who signed a new three-year Wigan deal before being loaned to Shrewsbury.