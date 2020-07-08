Shrewsbury wait on key duo deals

The duo were offered new deals at Montgomery Waters Meadow as their previous terms expired on June 30.

Town are hopeful of keeping hold of the pair, who have been first-team regulars under boss Sam Ricketts, but the Shrews boss says there is no update on their status.

Midfielder and players’ player of the season Laurent, 25, is understood to be the subject of interest from the Championship and Ricketts suggested that the resumption of football in the second tier has played its part in the delay.

“No. Not at the minute,” Ricketts responded when asked for an update. “Football has gone a bit quiet in terms of deadlines because the Championship are still playing and we don’t know when we’ll be back playing or training.”

Defender Beckles, 28, is one of the longest serving members of the Town squad, but he is also yet to clarify his future after the three-year deal he signed when moving from Accrington Stanley in 2017 expired last month. Shrewsbury have secured the futures of three young players who were offered new deals during the off-season.

Goalkeeper duo Harry Burgoyne and Cameron Gregory agreed fresh terms, as did talented attacker Ryan Barnett.

Town are preparing for 2020/21 from a position of strength with 16 senior players under contract.

Ricketts explained: “I’ve spoke many times about the quality of the squad we’ve got and how the players are already under contract ready for next year.

“It’s long-term squad planning and that’s all part of it, we want good players. They will attract interest but we have to do our best to hold on to them.”