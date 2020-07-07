Sam Ricketts relaxed at Shrewsbury transfer speculation

Town player of year Aaron Pierre is a reported target of Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City.

And while Ricketts maintains Town have received no contact or enquiries for Pierre, or any member of the squad, he says the interest is proof of the defender’s fine season.

The 27-year-old, who joined Shrewsbury from Northampton Town on a three-year deal last summer, scored four goals in 37 appearances for Salop – including the FA Cup winner against Bristol City to set up the visit of Liverpool – in a highly-impressive debut campaign.

Ricketts said of the reported interest: “I’ve got no problem with that. It means he’s done something right as a player and we’ve done something right as a club.

“He’s a player we brought in last year and invested in, so it’s good that signing has worked and he’s improved.

“I want players playing well and when they do that they will attract interest. I’ve not heard or seen anything, but he’s had a very good year and he’ll have to work hard again to have another good year next year.”

Handing the likes of Pierre, Ollie Norburn, Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Josh Vela lengthy contracts is a strategy undertaken by Ricketts and the club to help Shrewsbury progress and leave them in a strong position when stars attract interest.

Despite the financial uncertainties of Covid-19, Town will be unwilling to lose any key players and, with two years left on player of the season Pierre’s deal, would likely command a significant fee for the Grenada captain.