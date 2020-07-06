Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts wants six weeks to prepare

Town boss Sam Ricketts is hopeful that players will be offered a suitable period to get up to speed given they have been absent from team-mates since mid-March.

Players are on furlough leave but have been maintaining a level of fitness, although the near-four months away is longer than any time away from training. The season is likely to restart on August 29 or September 12.

“We’re just waiting on a start date, basically, to find out when we’re back in,” Ricketts said.

“Normally pre-seasons are six weeks long, I think everyone would like to have that time period and then to take it from there.”

Ricketts confirmed the club will be organising friendlies when they have more information. He added: “We’re still in an area where we don’t know what we’re working with. We can’t arrange anything because we don’t know when it would be.

“We don’t know how these friendlies are going to be structured.”