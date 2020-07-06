Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts wants six weeks to prepare

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town hope to have a typical six-week pre-season period once restart dates for 2020/21 are confirmed.

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Town boss Sam Ricketts is hopeful that players will be offered a suitable period to get up to speed given they have been absent from team-mates since mid-March.

Players are on furlough leave but have been maintaining a level of fitness, although the near-four months away is longer than any time away from training. The season is likely to restart on August 29 or September 12.

“We’re just waiting on a start date, basically, to find out when we’re back in,” Ricketts said.

“Normally pre-seasons are six weeks long, I think everyone would like to have that time period and then to take it from there.”

Ricketts confirmed the club will be organising friendlies when they have more information. He added: “We’re still in an area where we don’t know what we’re working with. We can’t arrange anything because we don’t know when it would be.

“We don’t know how these friendlies are going to be structured.”

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News