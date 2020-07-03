Fans could be back for Shrewsbury Town's big kick-off

The possibility of fans returning for the start of the new campaign, which is likely to be August 29 or September 12, was discussed at the latest EFL board meeting this week.

The hope is for supporters to be allowed into grounds in a reduced capacity to ensure they adhere to the social distancing guidelines implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shrewsbury chief executive Brian Caldwell have previously warned that if fans were not permitted until 2021 it would cost the club up to £2millon in lost revenue.

Speaking to the club’s website, Caldwell said: “The EFL stated that they have been in discussion with the government for several weeks now regarding fans returning safely to grounds with social distancing measure still in place.

“The EFL are working closely with the Sports Ground Safety Authority on a study to look at crowd flows and social distancing to help ensure some form of fans can return to games safely on a potential reduced attendance.

“I think the main thing for fans to take away from this is that everything is being done to try and ensure fans can return to matches as soon as possible providing it’s safe of course.

“It was mentioned that they are working closely with government and the relevant authorities with the goal of hopefully having the possibility of fans even on reduced attendances returning for the start of next season all being well.”

Just when the season will actually kick off is still up in the air.

“At the moment working around the international break on September 5, would leave us with two potential start dates, either August 29 or September 12,” continued Caldwell.

“If we were to vote on the 29 that would mean nine midweek matches instead of the normal five, with no runs of three league midweek games in a row.

“If we were to vote on the 12 this would firstly mean a broken start to the new campaign as some clubs may have players away on international duty for up to 10 days.

“On top of that, midweek matches would become 11 instead of five therefore meaning that there could be three midweek games back to back. Part of the issue is the loss of furlough from an earlier return on 29th August.

“Either option will cause a backload which is why it’s important to try and get crowds in if we can.”