Brian Caldwell: Solid Shrewsbury Town looking strong

EFL clubs are in the process of discovering restart dates for the 2020/21 season, having gone almost four months without action due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs have been left in a perilous position due to the financial uncertainty posed by Covid-19, with almost all income streams frozen and season tickets for next season well down given the lack of clarity on when fans will be permitted into stadia and supporters feeling the pinch.

Shrewsbury are in a better position than most due to a lack of debt and reserves in the bank thanks to the prudent ownership of chairman Roland Wycherley.

“We are proud, there’s been a lot of hard work, especially by the chairman, to get us into the situation we are,” said Montgomery Waters Meadow CEO Caldwell.

“It would have been easy for us when we got money in to go and throw that at the football budget every year, but we’ve always tried to do things sustainably.

“I always believe that’s the right way. If you throw money at one season, you can’t always guarantee success.

“Fans can drift away too if the team isn’t performing.

“But ourselves and the supporters are proud, we’ve run it right over the years.”

Caldwell said in May that the League One club had already missed out on around £200,000 through the cancellation of conferences and events.

There is now a hope a percentage of fans will be permitted to enter stadia next season.

Shrews’ position is in contrast to Championship Wigan, who pipped them to promotion in 2018, and this week entered administration.

“The chairman has done a remarkable job since he took over, facing £750,000 in debt and now we have a healthy reserve and we’re still able to operate under the effects of the coronavirus,” Caldwell added.

“A lot of other clubs are struggling to get through it and I think there will be a big change in football going forward, with salaries.

“We’re not one of the biggest clubs in League One and salary caps will have to come in so other clubs can cut back on spending.

“We’re in a strong position going forward now.”

League One clubs met with EFL bosses yesterday to discuss potential start dates, the return of crowds, video streaming, furlough leave and finance matters.

Meanwhile, the club have been blown away by the fact that just five per cent of season ticket holders have applied for refunds for the five cancelled home fixtures.

Non-season ticket holders have also donated monies from tickets for those matches. Town are awaiting a final list of names before work start on the ‘Wall of Fame’ outside the stadium for those who have not requested refunds.