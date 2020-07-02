Bernard McNally: Shrewsbury should eye top-half finish

Sam Ricketts has guided Town to 18th and 15th-placed finishes in his two season at Montgomery Waters Meadow and now McNally feels the club should be looking up.

McNally, a star midfielder throughout Shrewsbury’s most successful era in the 1980’s, feels the consistency and familiarity between the Town squad and staff is there to improve on previous seasons and that 10th place should be an initial target.

Ricketts is yet to make any new signings this summer, but is looking to strengthen. Goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne has agreed terms, while Town hope out-of-contract duo Josh Laurent and Omar Beckles re-sign.

“They have to be aiming for tenth and upwards next season,” said ex-Shrewsbury and Northern Ireland man McNally.

“Get to that position, a lot quicker than last season, and let the confidence breed with the players. First and foremost you need to get into the top 10 as quick as possible and then push on, that’s how I would try and attack it.

“I think the players would want to do it that way too, they want to know the coaches have an eye on the top six but are sensibly marking it out as the top 10 to start with.

“Confidence soon grows with players once you start winning games.”