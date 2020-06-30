Former Shrewsbury goalkeeper Joe Hart: I still have lots left to give my next club

The former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper is without a club for the first time in his 17-year professional career after being released by the Premier League side.

Hart, who rose through the youth ranks of his hometown club before breaking into the first team and joining Manchester City in 2006, says he will not be defined by his 18-month spell out of the Burnley team and insists he still has lots to offer.

"The fact I have had to sit on the bench for 18 months in the Premier League is not going to define or crush me," Hart said.

"I remember who I am. I remember playing for my local Sunday league team and trying to get into the Shrewsbury Town first team. I learned early – you need to keep things in perspective.

"You can have great things said about you in football, but you have to be strong on self-criticism, analyse what you are doing and be comfortable with it."

Town boss Sam Ricketts last week said the club had made an ambitious approach to bring Hart back to Salop, but the keeper intends to continue at the highest level possible.

Hart added: "Maybe from the outside, people are thinking it is a time for panic, but from the inside it is a time to look forward and see all the opportunities.

"I am young when it comes to goalkeeping. I am even younger when it comes to the mental age of a guy who just wants to go in goal and have people whack balls at him.

"I am under no illusions that Real Madrid are going to knock my door down, get (Thibaut) Courtois out and bring me in.

"There is plenty more to come from me. I just need someone to believe in me and I will repay that faith."