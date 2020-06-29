Shrewsbury eyeing a September return

Following the curtailment of the last campaign, no official dates have been announced for when football can return in League One and League Two.

Sam Ricketts’ side have not played since March 7 and with the Premier League and Championship currently completing their seasons, Shrews will likely not feature again for another three months.

“We’re working on the basis that it could be mid-September,” he told the Shropshire Star.

“The last we were told it could be the last week in August or mid-September – there’s an international break the week of September 5 so we’re hearing through the grapevine, without anything official, that it could potentially be September 12. We’re trying to base it on that until anything is confirmed, but it’s what we’ve heard from a few places.”