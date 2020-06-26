Shrewsbury's agents’ fees remain mid-table

From February 1, 2019, to January 31, 2020, Salop spent £99,463 on agent fees – up by £22,421 on the previous year.

Compared to their League One rivals, Town came mid-table, with 11 clubs spending more.

Shrews chief executive Brian Caldwell said: “Shrewsbury Town are around half way in payments in the league table in comparison but we are well below the average payments per club in League One.

“It’s a fact of life in football that unless you pay agents fees then you risk losing players to other clubs so whilst we are very careful and pay the minimum we need to agents, it’s an unfortunate required expense of the modern game.”

The total spending in the league came to more than £3.9million, down from more than £5.5m last year.