Bernard McNally: Shrewsbury loans will be key

Salop finished 15th in League One after the 2019/20 season was finished early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Football in the third tier is unlikely to return for months with no date set in stone.

McNally, who spent nine years with the Shrews, thinks now is the time for manager Sam Ricketts to add real talent to his squad, utilising the loan market.

“Sam has an opportunity to rethink his squad and what players he can bring in,” McNally said. “He can look at whether he can strengthen the side.

“Up until we finished it was a little bit disappointing after some success in previous years, there’s been some expectation that we were going to move forward.

“At the end of the day you’re only as good as the players you have.

“When you’re watching the side you need good quality players and this might be a good opportunity for Sam to purchase or get some loans that are more advanced than what Shrewsbury have.

“I’m thinking particularly of a player like Dean Henderson, who is setting the world alight at Sheffield United.

“We had Ben Godfrey from Norwich too – if you can get players that are 19 or 20 from Premier League sides for this coming season, it adds value for us.

“It takes us forward in the type of football we want to play and I hope Sam will be able to strengthen