Harry Burgoyne signs new Shrewsbury Town deal

The 23-year-old left Wolves for Montgomery Waters Meadow on a short-term contract in January, until the end of the season, providing back up for on-loan shot stopper Max O’Leary.

When the club’s retained and released list was published earlier this month, it was announced that Burgoyne had been offered a new contract – and he’s now put pen to paper on that deal that will keep him with Rickett’s side until 2022.

There is also an option of an extra year in his contract.

“I’m delighted Harry has agreed to a long term deal to join the club,” Ricketts said.

“He’s a player I’ve known for many years and I think has got huge potential.

“For him to commit to Shrewsbury is a great acquisition for us.

“We’re really looking forward to next season and working with Harry, helping him develop as a player as he’s a player with a bright future.”

Burgoyne began his career with Wolves at the age of 12 and has had several loan spells, including time with AFC Telford United, Plymouth Argyle and Barnet.

After playing understudy to O’Leary for the second half of last season, Ricketts believes now is his time to push for the number one spot.

“I think Harry is ready, he played in the Wolves first team two or three years ago now,” he added.

“For a goalkeeper he is still very young in age but he’s got a fantastic attitude and character.

“I’m looking forward to him pushing on and staking his claim to be number one.”

After O’Leary returned to parent club Bristol City, Salop also released veteran goalkeeper Joe Murphy.

Youngster Cameron Gregory was offered a deal alongside Burgoyne, but is yet to sign.

Ricketts has revealed that he is aiming to get Gregory signed up and then look to add another two goalkeepers before the start of next season – potentially sending Gregory out on another loan.

“The plan is to get Cam signed up, he’s been offered a deal to remain at the club,” Ricketts said.

“We’ll also be looking to add to that as well because two goalkeepers isn’t enough going into any season.

“Ideally you’d like four, which means Cam could potentially go out on loan if we feel like it’s necessary for him to get games and not leave us short in our squad.

“We’ll have to see but hopefully we can get him signed up and then we’ll take it from there.”