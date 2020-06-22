Menu

Former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Joe Hart to be released by Clarets

By Liam Keen | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Joe Hart will become a free agent at the end of the month after Burnley chose not to renew his contract.

The Shrewsbury-born goalkeeper, who came through the ranks at Salop before moving to Manchester City, left for Burnley in 2018.

The move to Turf Moor came after the 33-year-old lost his place in the team under manager Pep Guardiola and following two loan spells to Italian side Torino and West Ham.

With injuries to Tom Heaton and Nick Pope, Hart was Burnley’s first choice goalkeeper until December 2018 when he lost his place after a 5-1 home defeat to Everton.

Pope is Sean Dyche’s current number one and Hart’s game time has been cut short.

The shot stopper has enjoyed a successful playing career, winning the Premier League in both 2012 and 2014, alongside four Golden Glove prizes, during his time with City.

He also won 75 England caps before his career stalled.

Hart will leave Burnley when he contract expires on June 30. However, he may be among the substitutes tonight when the Clarets travel to face Hart’s former club at the Etihad Stadium.

