Sam Ricketts urged to finish the job at Shrewsbury Town

Ricketts was enlisted as bookmakers favourite earlier this week to take over the vacant role at former club Bolton Wanderers – although Shrewsbury say no approach has been made.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe, a former Shrewsbury team-mate of Wilding’s, is now 6/4 favourite for the role after guiding the Pilgrims to League Two promotion.

And Wilding, who watched Town numerous times last season in a scouting capacity, believes Ricketts has unfinished business in progressing the club in League One.

“Everybody has their own opinion and I don’t say a lot about these things but I think he’s been well backed, there’s a big squad down there,” Wilding said.

“The Cup run was good, I know it all went wrong when we had one which obviously isn’t going to happen now, and if I’m being harsh I think they’ve underachieved.

“I’ve watched quite a few games this year scouting and with an backward interest on how they’re doing, I speak to people and there’s generally been a bit of frustration but Sam is the man in the charge.

“It’s nice to have interest from other clubs, but in this case I couldn’t see it. Yes, he’s got history there and has been a good player in the past, but from a managerial point of view he’s had a great step from Wrexham to a well-established League One side with the potential to push on.

“I just couldn’t see why he’d go to a club with a financial situation up in the air as it has been, and still with unfinished business here.”

Advertising

Wilding, 51, who played more than 200 games for Town, added: “There’s a couple who’ve been offered contracts, there’s been verbal interest in Josh Laurent who I’m admirer of but he has been frustrating at times. He can turn it on but be non-existent.

“There’s the basis of a good squad there, with the right tweaks they’ve got to be looking to push a minimum of play-offs next year.

“Look at Coventry, they’ve been brilliant this year and are in the Championship. Is it too far of an ambition? I don’t think it is.

“A couple of years ago it easily could’ve gone the other way and we could be speaking about a Championship club now.

Advertising

“It’s tough at the level above but with the right structure it can be done. They don’t spend money foolishly and have backed Sam. They’ve done it sensibly and if the right opportunity comes along to get the players they need budget-wise I’m sure they will do it.

“They are there or thereabouts, the squad’s more than good enough to go upward.

“I wish Sam all the best with whatever he decides on doing.”