Shrewsbury Town set for D-Day

League bosses will meet with representative of all 71 EFL clubs across the Championship, League One and League Two in a morning meeting scheduled for 10.30am.

It is expected that the board’s proposals of a vote to end the respective campaigns will pass with the required majority met.

Clubs will then vote on a divisional basis to curtail the season under the board’s proposed framework, sorting sides on an unweighted points-per-game method.

League Two clubs will meet at 1pm when the voting process will go ahead. Clubs in the fourth tier have made public their desire to not play on this season.

Then, Shrewsbury and their League One rivals will convene at 3pm where they will submit their votes.

Town will vote to curtail the season and play no further fixtures. Under the EFL’s proposals that will include the relegation of three clubs, two automatic promotion spots and a normal play-off process.

It is understood there is an overwhelming will to vote to curtail the season among League One clubs.

Shrewsbury will climb one place to 15th in the final standings with the average point method.

The Shropshire Star understands a number of clubs have voted in advance via proxy, so the league’s board has a clear picture of which way the vote will play out.

Shrewsbury are hopeful that, by the end of play today, they will know the outcome of the vote and how the season will end.

Town have stated their concerns over health and safety and financial costs as to why they are unwilling to play on.