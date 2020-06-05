Surprise for young fan as Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts drops by

Footy-mad Corbin Davies, 11, had his day made when manager Ricketts paid a visit to his Springfield home, while maintaining social distancing.

It is the latest example of the first-team at Montgomery Waters Meadow stepping up in partnership with Shrewsbury Town In The Community to deliver to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Corbin Davies was delighted with his gifts from the Town manager

Ricketts has previously held Zoom birthday calls with fans and spoke with elderly season ticket holders. Players have also spent time making calls and appearing on videos.

The Welshman came bearing gifts for Corbin, who has Cerebral palsy, and is a participant in ShrewsAbility – a specialised disability sport programme hosted by the club’s community arm, which has redoubled its efforts during the lockdown.

Corbin’s dad Daz, a huge Town fan, said his son was smiling ‘cheek to cheek’ after the special visit.

“Just want to thank Steve and Jamie (from STFC ITC) and the team for getting Sam Ricketts to visit Corbin with this isolation pack,” Daz said.

“Corbin was made up and smiling from cheek to cheek. It is a fantastic idea from all you guys involved to reach out to the community in these extreme times.”

Sam Ricketts and the Shrewsbury Town In The Community team prepare to deliver isolation packs

“Corbin has renamed the day ‘Sam Ricketts Day’. He hasn’t stopped grinning all day. It is today’s sunshine in the rain.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, everyone involved needs a huge applause. Love our club!”