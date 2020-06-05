Shrewsbury Town hero Darren Moss raises money and awareness

And, midway through his 100km fundraiser throughout the month of May, the Welshman found himself offering telephone advice to the son of a young Town fan, who was also struggling.

"The biggest thing for me was that I'd read about mental health. I never really understood it when I was playing because it wasn't a big thing then," said popular former full-back Moss, who enjoyed two stints in blue and amber.

"But probably over the last 10 years it's got bigger and bigger and, having two young kids myself aged eight and 12, I just felt sorry for them.

"Especially my eldest, he didn't really adjust to it well. It was more trying to get him active. He was in his room having a laugh and joke on his phone to his friends but what is going through their minds?

"That was the main reason I did it, to give the awareness. I've had some good feedback."

From left, Colin Cramb, Jamie Tolley, Darren Moss and David Edward.

Moss added: "I had a guy ring me from Shrewsbury about half way through it. His lad was 11 and was struggling and I actually spoke to him on the phone just to give him a bit of a pick-me-up. That was nice. He sent me a thing through the post.

"He was a Shrewsbury Town fan, little things like that, giving back, is rewarding. I try to go back maybe once a season to watch a game with my lad. It's nice to see old faces from when I was there."

Advertising

Moss, who admitted to never being a keen jogger, challenged himself to run 100km in May while the coronavirus pandemic meant he had to temporarily sideline his day job, football coaching with his new business Moss FC.

He planned to run every other day, at least 5km, through varying routes out of his Wrexham home. By halfway his Achilles, an injury that had brought his professional playing days to an end, was screaming in pain, with knee issues too.

But, after a weekend off to celebrate his and wife Michelle's birthday, Moss stepped up the miles towards the end of the month to finish his distance perfectly on May 31 – completing the final 2.5km in flip-flops alongside eight-year-old daughter Elleya, who was on her bike.

"The last few days were a struggle," Moss, 39, admitted. "I tried to post a picture (to his Justgiving page) to do with football and family, there was a nice picture with me and (Jamie) Tolley scoring at Lincoln with my top over my head."

Advertising

Moss was glad of the recovery time after his mammoth effort. He has so far raised £870 of his £1,000 total.

Darren Moss celebrates (Photo: Ed Bagnall)

The ex-Chester and Crewe man, who was with Town between 2001 to 2005 and 2007 to 2009, is hoping to return to action with Moss FC next week.

He offers one-to-one and group coaching in Wrexham. He previously coached at schools alongside part-time scouting at Stoke with former team-mate Pete Wilding, but decided to fly solo 18 months ago after enquiries into his services.

"It just went through the roof, it was crazy really, the amount of people interested. I'm looking to employ a couple of young lads now," he said.

"I've got a bit of a waiting list. Parents just want kids to get out. I'm hoping by next week I can start back. I did a bit with my lad and have helped people I know."

Moss had been coaching his son Kyan's under-12s Saturday League team, Rhosddu United, who won their league last season, before the pandemic. But the lockdown has had its benefits, as he explained.

"A couple of things have come up during lockdown, they played the 2003/04 Conference promotion season, on for about two hours. It was nice watching that with him (Kyan)," he added.

"I hadn't actually seen some of that, I was quite surprised, an interview with Jimmy Quinn I'd never seen before where he praised me when I'd missed the final. It was a nice touch."

Conference play-off hero Moss was included in a Shropshire Star best Shrewsbury squad since 2000, voted by fans, and appreciates the sentiments.

Former Shrewsbury Town player Darren Moss' son Kyan

He said: "It was good to see that, it's nice to be recognised. I do enjoy that.

"I often get asked where I enjoyed it most, I know I went to Crewe and played in the Championship which was great but for me the best times were back to the Gay Meadow.

"I used to love a Tuesday night game. I know it's a bit old school but I enjoyed it the most. People didn't like coming here, it was more about the atmosphere."

To help Moss reach his £1,000 target, donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/darren-mossfc

Anybody interested in his coaching sessions can find out more at www.mossfc.com/