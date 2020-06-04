Shrewsbury Town’s League journey started with a vital vote

Seventy years ago, a much more important vote in the club’s history took place as they were elected to the Football League for the first time.

In early June, 1950, Shrewsbury became members of the Third Division (North) as the old third tier – then regionalised into north and south – was expanded by two clubs each.

Shrewsbury were quite the force as a Midland League club either side of the Second World War, winning it in 1938, 1946 and 1948.

Ironically, it was after the club’s poorest ever Midland League finish of 10th in 1949/50 that plans gained traction to move the Gay Meadow club to the next level.

But Town had, fortunately, proved their capability in a benefit fixture for two stalwarts of the team – right-half Joe Wheatley and outside left Jackie Butler – against a select league XI on April 26.

The league outfit edged the clash 2-1, but Town had made their mark.

A community club to the core, it was the forward-thinking and financial input of two dozen passionate followers that helped Shrewsbury Town become a member of the Football League – a position they have retained in all but one of the subsequent seasons.

Leading the way was renowned local newsagent and ardent Salop fan Edwin Gregory. He offered to donate the significant sum of £100 to launch a fund for the club to establish itself in the promised land. The donation was matched by 24 others and a trust was born, led by chairman Mr W Corfield.

There was still work to do. The league had announced they were expanding their bottom divisions, but there were numerous keen parties hoping to fill the spots.

A ballot took place, where the league required two clubs from the ‘northern’ contingent of Shrewsbury, Ashington, Bangor City, Nelson, North Shields, Northwich Victoria, Scunthorpe and Lindsey United, South Liverpool, Wigan Athletic and Workington (only Gillingham and Colchester showed interest in joining the southern tier).

Town sailed through the voting process with 30 votes. Wigan and Workington tied second with 19 and Scunthorpe fourth with 17 – it was however the Iron who, after a further ballot, joined Town in the Third Division (North) of 1950/51.

Another key figure in the crucial period in the club’s history was Sammy Crooks, appointed secretary-manager to replace the departing Harry Chapman.

Crooks’ brief was clear but by no means simple – to help establish Shrewsbury, a fledgling club, in the Football League.

It was fitting that Town, amid much local excitement with fans eager to catch a glimpse of their heroes in league action, kicked off against fellow new-boys Scunthorpe – who were touted as a stronger outfit, having finished 15 points better off last time out and spent big. Indeed the Iron would be promoted as league winners a few years later.

Almost 12,000 watched Town hold Scunthorpe to a 0-0 draw at the hosts’ former Old Showground home on August 19 in their Football League bow. Optimism rose.

And it shot through the roof two days later as a staggering 16,070 fans – though legend suggests it was closer to north of 20,000 – crammed into Gay Meadow for a Monday night contest against rivals Wrexham, who had welcomed Town’s introduction to the professional ranks. What a night it proved, as Arnold Jackson and Frank Griffin netted in a 2-1 home win. Some started to feel Shrewsbury were right at home in the new league.

Tough times followed that initial ecstasy, as Crooks’ men lost seven on the spin with reality kicking in. But the boss learned his lesson, tinkered with selection before the inspired signings of Ron Crutchley and Jimmy Bullions, from Walsall and Leeds respectively.

A 1-0 victory over Hartlepool halted the slide and momentum grew as Shrewsbury won seven from nine, with Bobby Brown thrashing in the goals.

Town ended their first ever campaign in the Football League in 20th place from 24, a reasonably comfortable seven points from the foot of the table. It was a fair effort.

That would be Shrewsbury’s only season in the northern tier. They were shifted to Division Three (South) from 1951 and remained there until 1958/59, when North and South became Division Three and a new Division Four – from the latter of which Town won promotion, in Arthur Rowley’s first season, with a fourth-placed finish.

They would remain a third tier club for 15 years until 1974 but bounced straight back under Alan Durban’s stewardship.

The glory years of the late 70s and 80s would follow, the clear highlight of the club’s almost unblemished 70-year relationship with league football.

Fast-forward to 2020 and Shrewsbury are working to cement their established position as a third tier club. After a bleak slump in the early 2000s, Town – at a new home – remain a proud member of the Football League, albeit at a time when uncertainty hangs over lower-league football.