Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts: Vote to end is ‘logical’

EFL bosses are to meet next Monday, June 8, where a vote will take place to change regulations to allow clubs to vote on ending the season.

Town chief executive Brian Caldwell has said the club favour a vote to not play on due to health and financial concerns and boss Ricketts does not see sufficient financial gain to warrant playing on in the third tier.

And the Shrews manager feels that more important factors, such as the very survival of several Football League clubs, are at play.

“I think it’s a logical conclusion given the finances involved,” Ricketts said on the vote to curtail the League One season.

“The Premier League is a different entity and can afford it. The Championship is similar, with so much riding on it, ending in the most valuable game in world football.

“With our league the financial gains of going up aren’t enough to cover the cost of 23 teams trying to do so.”

Ricketts has used time during the break from football laying plans for whenever Town return to action.

Clubs face uncertainty ahead with revenue streams halted, no confirmation on next season and the unlikely prospect of fans permitted in stadiums any time soon.

He added: “I understand every club has to fight for its own point of view.

“I think there are bigger things at stake with clubs fighting for their survival rather than whether they get promoted or not.

“I’m not expecting to know 100 per cent what will happen next Monday.

“It’ll be nice to get to the end point so we know what we’re aiming towards, playing again or not, we need to get to that as soon as we can for everyone’s sake.”