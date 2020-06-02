Bernard McNally: Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts ‘to make best of break’

The Shrewsbury legend sees it as vital managers use the coronavirus-enforced pause from the game wisely by putting plans in place.

And the former midfielder has no doubt that Town boss Ricketts will be keeping busy doing his utmost in making plans to improve the squad to the standard he requires.

Welshman Ricketts has said that the worldwide pandemic has made laying early transfer plans difficult due to uncertain finances, but McNally says the boss will be leaving no stone unturned.

“It gives them more time, to be honest, for all managers it could be a little bit of a reprieve,” McNally said.

“Instead of coming into the office and social distancing they can be at home, with technology what it is, they can use the time. “You have to use this time, you can’t just go along and then in a month’s time think ‘oh we need some new players.

“I’m sure Sam would’ve been preparing, talking to people, managers, recruitment scouts, this is a vital time. You think nothing’s going on but managers are always on the blower, he will know what he needs and the standard of players he needs to bring in.

“It’s a reprieve and hopefully brings something better for the following season.”

Ricketts has revealed he has been using time in lockdown to narrow down his targets, adding that he foresees a recruitment drive of ‘six or seven’ additions.

Advertising

The Town boss has said he will be careful with the prudent League One club’s purse strings and look for value for money, as with much of the business he has conducted at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Meanwhile, EFL clubs had until 2pm today to provide feedback to league bosses on the proposed framework to conclude its divisions ahead of the decisive meeting next Monday.

League One and League Two clubs will vote on whichever curtailment framework is agreed, with a 51 per cent majority required on a divisional basis. The Championship intend to resume the season on June 20 and include the play-offs.

The EFL framework includes promotion and relegation, the retention of the four-team play-offs and the deciding of the final league table on an unweighted points-per-game basis.

But Tranmere, who will be relegated from League One in the proposed framework, are to submit an alternate framework, which adds a margin of error to the points-per-game method, before the deadline.

The Prenton Park outfit see their proposed framework as a fairer method for all clubs.