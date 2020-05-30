Shrewsbury’s League One D-day edges closer

The EFL yesterday confirmed it is willing to change its regulations so clubs can vote to decide whether or not to curtail the 2019/20 campaign following the coronavirus pandemic.

But before clubs can hold a ballot on whether or not to play on, they first have to vote to agree to the rule changes proposed by the governing body.

That vote to change the governing bodies’ regulations will take place on June 8 – with all 71 Football League clubs taking part.

And if passed, the Shropshire Star understands the vote to determine whether or not League One plays on will take place immediately after.

Shrewsbury have already made it clear they will vote to curtail the campaign.

Chief executive Brian Caldwell has said he doesn’t feel comfortable risking the health of Town’s employees.

The Shrewsbury chief has also described playing on as ‘financial suicide’ for the club.

If, as expected, a vote to curtail League One does take place – 51 per cent of clubs will have to vote in favour to end.