Jake King: League One needs to wait for its return

The former Shrewsbury defender and manager feels the League One season should be brought to a close while the virus is still claiming lives.

EFL bosses will meet today to discuss responses to their proposed framework to conclude the season which, if passed by a majority of 71 EFL clubs, will lead to a vote to terminate the season on a divisional basis.

“Personally I think the season should be finished now for the safety of everybody, that comes first for me,” said Glaswegian King. “I don’t think they should go back until they get a vaccine.

“Everybody needs the football back but loads of lives are at stake. How can you bring football back now when there’s still people dying in the hospitals? I’ve known a couple of people who have passed away.

“The other thing for me is playing with no crowd, behind closed doors, that’s not football.

“For Shrewsbury it all adds up (for the season to be ended). There’s nothing to play for, Brian Caldwell is saying it will cost £500,000, it’s a lot of money.”